The Senators are 6-6-0 in conference play. Ottawa averages 11.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with eight goals and has totaled 19 points. Sam Reinhart has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 11 goals and has 15 points. Tyler Ennis has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: day to day (upper body).

Senators Injuries: None listed.

