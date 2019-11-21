The Sabres are 4-2-0 in division matchups. Buffalo has converted on 20.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 14 power-play goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 19 goals and has totaled 34 points. David Krejci has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 13 goals and has recorded 25 points. Sam Reinhart has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: out indefinitely (upper body).

