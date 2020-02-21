The Sabres are 16-16-5 in conference matchups. Buffalo has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 3, Buffalo won 3-1. Conor Sheary recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with 23 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 48 points. Sidney Crosby has recorded 15 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 33 goals and has 75 points. Victor Olofsson has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Dominik Kahun: day to day (concussion).

Sabres: Michael Frolik: out (illness).

