The Sabres are 6-4-0 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 18.3% of chances.

In their last matchup on Nov. 29, Buffalo won 6-4. Eichel recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 30 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 14 assists. William Nylander has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 18 assists. Victor Olofsson has recorded four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Rasmus Dahlin: out (upper body).

