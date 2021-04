The Avalanche returned to the ice for the first time since April 14, when they beat the Blues 4-3. They had three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Since March 5, the Blues have posted a 5-11-4 record. The fifth-place Blues are one point behind the Coyotes for the final playoff spot in the West Division. Arizona has played three more games.

Colorado goalie Devan Dubnyk recorded 23 saves. Dubnyk arrived in a trade with the San Jose Sharks before the NHL deadline. Dubnyk has won three of his last four starts against the Blues, dating to his time with the Sharks.

Jaden Schwartz scored both goals for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington had 25 saves.

Burakovsky gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 6:45 of the second period. After the puck bounced off the boards, Burakovsky tapped in the puck past Binnington, Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each assisted. MacKinnon extended his point streak to 12 games (7 goals, 12 assists) and has the longest active streak in the NHL.

Burakovsky added his second goal, the eventual winner, at 11:29 of the third period, scoring from the right faceoff circle.

The Blues cut the lead to 3-2 when Schwartz scored at 13:43.

The Avalanche added an empty net goal by Bellemare at 18:29.

Each team scored in the first period.

The Blues took a 1-0 on a power-play goal by Schwartz at 3:18. Schwartz one-timed the puck by Dubnyk for his first goal in 18 games.

A turnover by Zach Sanford that Colorado cashed in at 19:28 tied the game 1-1. Saad got a pass in the slot while standing alone and scored on a backhand shot from in front.

BACK ON THE ICE

G Philipp Grubauer, RW Joonas Donskoi, who has 15 goals, and RW Mikko Rantanen, who ranks second in the NHL with 26 goals, are on the COVID-19 protocol list. D Bowen Byram has exited protocol and rejoined the club.

INJURIES

St. Louis F Robert Thomas (upper-body injury) remained out and has missed four games since he got hurt April 9 against Minnesota. He did take part in the morning skate and is expected to play Saturday.

MILESTONE

Jared Bednar coached his 360th game with Avalanche, passing Bob Hartley for most in Colorado history. He is second to Quebec’s Michel Bergeron (634) in franchise history.

AVALANCHE DEBUT

After being reacquired by Colorado on April 9, D Patrik Nemeth made his season debut with the Avalanche. Nemeth missed the team’s past three contests while recovering from a minor upper-body injury. Colorado sent its fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft to the Red Wings for Nemeth before the trade deadline.

ROSTER MOVE

Colorado D Conor Timmins (recalled from AHL) returned to the active roster. He had been sent down April 15.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Avalanche and Blues meet again Saturday afternoon.

