The Flames are 19-21-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary is 21st in the NHL with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.
The teams meet for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 19 goals and has 30 points. Tomas Tatar has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Elias Lindholm has 37 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Flames. Mark Giordano has four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.
Flames: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).
Flames: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.