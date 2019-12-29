The Canucks are 10-9-3 in Western Conference play. Vancouver leads the NHL with 37 power-play goals, led by J.T. Miller with seven.

In their last meeting on Oct. 5, Calgary won 3-0. Johnny Gaudreau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has recorded 33 total points while scoring 15 goals and adding 18 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Troy Stecher leads the Canucks with a plus-four in 39 games played this season. Brock Boeser has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canucks: Brandon Sutter: day to day (upper body), Josh Leivo: out (knee).

