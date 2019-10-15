Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-3-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Calgary went 50-25-7 overall and 26-10-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists per game last season.

Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall a season ago while going 18-19-4 on the road. The Flyers scored 241 total goals last season while collecting 419 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

