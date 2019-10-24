Florida went 36-32-14 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-19-6 on the road. The Panthers were called for 282 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flames Injuries: Johnny Gaudreau: day to day (illness).

Panthers Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: day to day (undisclosed), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

