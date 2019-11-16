The Flames are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Calgary won 4-3. Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with nine goals, adding three assists and totaling 12 points. Clayton Keller has recorded 5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-five in 21 games played this season. Tkachuk has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: T.J. Brodie: out indefinitely (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

