Vancouver finished 35-36-11 overall and 11-14-4 in Pacific Division play a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .905 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

