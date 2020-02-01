The Oilers are 9-6-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Edmonton leads the league with 45 power-play goals, led by James Neal with 12.
In their last meeting on Jan. 29, Calgary won 4-3. Mangiapane scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 27 assists and has recorded 40 points this season. Elias Lindholm has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.
Leon Draisaitl has collected 79 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 50 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.
Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
INJURIES: Flames: None listed.
Oilers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.