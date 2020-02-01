The Oilers are 9-6-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Edmonton leads the league with 45 power-play goals, led by James Neal with 12.

In their last meeting on Jan. 29, Calgary won 4-3. Mangiapane scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 27 assists and has recorded 40 points this season. Elias Lindholm has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

AD

Leon Draisaitl has collected 79 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 50 assists for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.