The Blues are 21-6-4 in conference matchups. St. Louis has allowed 26 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 21, St. Louis won 5-0. Zach Sanford recorded a team-high 4 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 20 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 36 points. Johnny Gaudreau has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

David Perron has recorded 50 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Blues. Alexander Steen has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: day to day (lower-body).

