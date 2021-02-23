The Maple Leafs are 14-4-2 in division play. Toronto averages 10.1 points per game to lead the Nhl, recording 3.6 goals and 6.5 assists per game.

The Flames are 9-9-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary ranks 23rd in the Nhl with 29.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-16 in 20 games this season. Auston Matthews has 12 goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with nine goals and has 18 points. Rasmus Andersson has six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Joe Thornton: out (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body), Jake Muzzin: out (face), Zach Hyman: out (foot).

Flames: Jacob Markstrom: day to day (upper body).

