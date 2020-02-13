The Flames are 10-9-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 20, Calgary won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf has recorded 37 total points while scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists for the Ducks. Rickard Rakell has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Lindholm leads the Flames with 24 goals and has 45 points. Johnny Gaudreau has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ondrej Kase: day to day (head).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.