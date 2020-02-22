The Flames have gone 17-13-2 away from home. Calgary has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.
In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Calgary won 5-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Goloubef leads the Red Wings with a minuszero in zero games played this season. Mantha has totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-nine in 60 games played this season. Johnny Gaudreau has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6-0, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.
Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.
Flames: Derek Ryan: day to day (illness).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.