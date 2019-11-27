The Flames are 5-9-2 on the road. Calgary averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Scandella leads the Sabres with a plus-eight in 17 games played this season. Eichel has recorded seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

AD

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 15 total assists and has collected 20 points. Sean Monahan has recorded three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Johan Larsson: out (upper body).

Flames Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD