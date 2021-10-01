“The playoff word should be used in every locker room right now, but we need to improve before we declare ourselves playoff-ready,” said Kings coach Todd McLellan, who led the Sharks to two conference final appearances in 2010 and ’11. “Are we capable of it? I think we have the right players to do it, but can we get our game together quick enough, and maintain it long enough during the season to compete for that? We’ll figure that out as we go. One step at a time for this group.”