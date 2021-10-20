The Flyers have won two straight since dropping the season opener and a revamped roster has paid early dividends. Atkinson, acquired in a deal with Columbus, had the crowd going wild on his hustle-and-tumble goal only 58 seconds into the third for a 4-3 lead. Joel Farabee picked off a pass from Mike Reilly and fed to his right to a streaking Atkinson. Atkinson got tripped up and slid back first into the boards.