Mike Smith stopped 25 shots for Edmonton. The Oilers had won five straight.
Matthews tops the NHL with 18 goals in 20 games. He sat out for a second time against the Oilers this season because of the wrist issue.
Campbell returned after missing more than a month with a leg injury. No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen remains day-to-day with a lower-body ailment that pressed third-stringer Michael Hutchison into action twice earlier this week.
The teams also will play Monday and Wednesday nights.
