Anderson was coming off a difficult season in a contract year, and was placed on injured reserve after the second game of the 2019-20 campaign with a shoulder injury.
He returned after missing six games, but underwent surgery on a torn labrum in March and was ruled out for the rest of the season. He had a goal and three assists in 26 games after setting career highs with 27 goals and 47 points the previous season. Anderson, has 65 goals and 50 assists in 267 career games with Columbus.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.