The Canadiens and Canucks will complete the three-game series Saturday, ending Montreal’s season-opening trip.
Joel Armia had two goals and two assists, and Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Ben Chiarot also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen made 14 saves for his 150th NHL victory.
Bo Horvat scored twice for Vancouver, Brandon Sutter had a goal, and Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots.
Tyler Myers had two assists for the Canucks, but also took a major penalty for a checking to the head on Armia late in the third period to go along with three minors.
