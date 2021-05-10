Jake Evans, Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Canadiens, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1). Montreal, which has one game left, moved nine points ahead of fifth-place Calgary, which has four remaining. Jake Allen finished with 31 saves.
The Oilers and Canadiens finish their season series Wednesday at Montreal.
McDavid, who reached the 100-point mark on Saturday, had an assist on Kahun’s goal. McDavid blew past Tomas Tatar before finding Kahun at the side of the net for the tap-in to put Edmonton up 3-2 at 9:26 of the second period.
Lehkonen beat Koskinen early in the third period but the goal was waived off after a review determined the Canadiens were offside. The Montreal forward made no mistake at 13:04 when he wired it in from a tight angle to tie the score.
Evans opened the scoring with his first goal since Jan. 21, sniping a shot over Koskinen’s left shoulder at 9:32 of the first.
Neal answered 20 seconds later by flipping in a loose puck by the side of the net. He beat Allen again seconds later but hit the post.
Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton the lead at 13:29. Kailer Yamamoto had his stick lifted on a 3-on-2 break but the puck slid to Nugent-Hopkins for his 15th goal of the season.
Byron pulled Montreal even at 5:56 of the second period. He roofed a backhand after Lehkonen’s pass slid through the goalmouth.
CANADIENS INJURIES
Byron returned to the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Forward Brendan Gallagher (thumb) and goalie Carey Price (concussion) skated Monday morning but head coach Dominique Ducharme said neither player will play before the playoffs.