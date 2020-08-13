Bergevin says he is optimistic Julien will be OK, especially after getting good news from a doctor Thursday afternoon.
“Everything should be fine and we hope for the best,” Bergevin said.
Bergevin does not expect Julien’s family to join him at the hospital in Toronto. He hopes Julien will be able to return home to rest.
The Canadiens won their qualifying round series to make it to the round of 16. They trail the Flyers 1-0 in the first round, with Game 2 set for Friday night.
