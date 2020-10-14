The 30-year-old Allen played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts. In five playoff appearances, he went 2-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.
The Blues selected Allen in the second round of the 2008 draft. He played 289 games with St. Louis, posting a 148-94-26 record, 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.