The Coyotes have gone 14-12-3 away from home. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Jakob Chychrun leads the team averaging 0.6.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Montreal won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with a plus-14 in 57 games played this season. Ilya Kovalchuk has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 19 goals and has recorded 32 points. Christian Dvorak has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jordan Weal: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: day to day (lower body), Antti Raanta: day to day (undisclosed), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower body).

