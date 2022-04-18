Canadiens' Pezzetta suspended 2 games for illegal check

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games on Monday for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.
Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.
The Canadiens forward, who had no history of discipline, will forfeit $7,500 in salary.
Pezzetta will be eligible to return when the Canadiens visit Ottawa on April 23.
