Canadiens rout Panthers 10-2 in regular-season finale

MONTREAL — Cole Caufield had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens routed the Presidents’ Trophy champion Florida Panthers 10-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Carey Price made 37 saves in his 700th career start for his first victory of the season. Florida’s Jonas Johansson allowed 10 goals on 37 shots.

The Canadiens (22-49-11) scored on their first three shots. Jordan Harris had his first career goal to open the spree, Mike Hoffman tapped in a loose puck in the crease and Caufield scored on a wrist shot.