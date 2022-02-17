Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues, and Ville Husso made 27 saves.
With 1:19 to go and the game tied at 1, Buchnevich powered his way to what looked to be the winning goal with a slap shot from the right faceoff circle.
But Caufield forced overtime on a one-timer with less than nine seconds remaining. The rookie wasn’t done there, giving Montreal the win off another one-timer.
Playing in his 500th NHL game, Byron got his first goal of the season and gave Montreal a rare opening marker this season by scoring at the 7:13 mark of the first period.
The Blues tied it on a short-handed effort with 1:34 to go in the first when Thomas and Buchnevich exchanged passes on the rush and Thomas beat Montembeault with his seventh goal of the season.
