Petry has 11 points (four goals, seven assists), and is tied with three others as the top-producing defensemen in the league this season.

“There’s times when the puck’s your friend and times when it’s not. So I’ve been getting some good bounces and the guys around me are playing well,” Petry said. “I’m not focused on the number of points. Just as much as I can do to help out team win.”

AD

Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli added scores.

AD

“I don’t know how many breakaways we gave away tonight but it was about five too many,” Canucks defenseman Nate Schmidt said.

Creating pressure has been a focus for the Canadiens since the beginning of training camp, coach Claude Julien said.

“We think we’re a good skating team,” he said. “We feel that playing the pressure game is what serves us best.”

Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle scored for Vancouver, which had its four-game win streak halted.

The Canadiens’ Carey Price had 27 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 34 of 40 shots for the Canucks.

AD

Montreal was coming off its first regulation loss of the season, a 2-0 decision to Calgary on Saturday.

The Canadiens scored four straight goals and built a comfortable 6-1 lead heading into the third period.

“Games like tonight probably frustrate me more than others,” Canucks coach Travis Green said. “Because as good as a team as they are, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot again. And that can drive you crazy as a coach, I guess. And players on the team as well.”

AD

Beagle cut into Montreal’s lead 11:49 into the final period, beating Price with a quick shot from low in the slot and cutting the lead to the final four-goal margin.

NOTES: Perry notched the 800th point of his NHL career. ... Six of Toffoli’s seven goals this season have come against Vancouver. ... Montreal’s penalty kill has been lethal this season, scoring six short-handed goals. Three have come against Vancouver. ... Victor Mete made his season debut for the Canadiens. An agent for the 22-year-old defenseman said over the weekend that Mette was looking for a trade out of Montreal. … Jake Virtanen returned to Vancouver’s lineup in place of Antoine Roussel. Virtanen was a healthy scratch for the Canucks’ two previous games. … Lehkonen was skating in his 300th NHL game.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL