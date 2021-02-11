The Oilers are 8-7-0 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is eighth in the Nhl averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by McDavid with 1.2.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Montreal won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with nine goals and has 13 points. Josh Anderson has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 27 points, scoring nine goals and registering 18 assists. Leon Draisaitl has 19 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Oilers: Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

