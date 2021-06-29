As much as Cooper wants Bell Centre to have more fans for Games 3 and 4 when the series shifts to Montreal, Canadiens executive vice president and chief commercial officer France Margaret Bélanger said Tuesday the capacity would remain at 3,500 for at least the first Cup Final game back in the city since 1993. The team had been trying to increase to 50% capacity, arguing with expert evidence that it would not have a negative public health impact.