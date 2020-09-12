The 27-year-old had seven goals and 13 assists in 68 games last season. He dressed for four of the Hurricanes’ playoff games.
Carolina recouped the fifth-rounder it sent to the Blues in the Faulk trade. The Hurricanes also still have forward prospect Dominik Bokk and a 2021 seventh-rounder to show for that move.
