Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes

The 25-year-old Bear had five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season, but has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. He has 13 goals and 34 assists in 190 career NHL games with Carolina and Edmonton.

“We’re pleased to have added an established defenseman to our blue line,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “It gives the coaching staff another option with his right shot, his ability to move pucks, and his ability to get the puck out of our own end quick. (Bear’s) transition game has been something that I’ve watched over the years that I like.”