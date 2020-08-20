The Canucks are 20-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver has scored 224 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.2 per game. J.T. Miller leads the team with 27.

The Blues are 29-11-6 against conference opponents. St. Louis has scored 49 power-play goals, converting on 24.3% of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-16 in 68 games this season. Bo Horvat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-15 in 71 games this season. Ryan O’Reilly has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 3.0 goals, 4.8 assists, 6.8 penalties and 16.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 5.9 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed), Tyler Myers: out (shoulder).

Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: out (undisclosed), Alexander Steen: out for season (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.