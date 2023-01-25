Canucks beat Blackhawks 5-2 in Tocchet's debut as coach

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night to give Rick Tocchet a victory in his first game as coach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tocchet was named the 21st head coach in Canucks history Sunday after Bruce Boudreau was fired along with assistant Trent Cull. Vancouver hired Adam Foote as an assistant coach and Sergei Gonchar as a defensive development coach.

There was a mixture of boos and cheers when Tocchet was introduced to the crowd during the first period. The game was 3:30 old when a fan threw a Canucks jersey on the ice.

Vancouver outshot the Blackhawks 48-14 and fought back from a pair of one-goal deficits but failed to score on five power-play chances.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice for the Canucks (19-25-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Elias Pettersson had two assists, giving him six goals and 22 assists in the last 16 games. Bo Horvat scored shorthanded into an empty net, matching his career high of 31 goals in a season.

Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty scored for the Blackhawks (14-28-4), who lost their second in a row following a three-game win streak. Petr Mrazek made 43 saves.

Vancouver goaltender Collin Delia stopped 12 shots.

The Canucks’ go-ahead goal came seconds after Kane whiffed on a good scoring chance.

Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes sent the puck up ice. Brock Boeser tried to bank in a shot from a sharp angle. Mrazek stopped the puck but Joshua chipped it over the sprawled goalie for a 3-2 lead at 11:34.

After the following faceoff, Mrazek stopped Conor Garland’s shot before Dries directed in the rebound with a shot from between his legs.

Kuzmenko scored his 20th and 21st goals in the second period to tie it 2-all after 40 minutes.

NOTES: Tocchet, who has also coached Tampa Bay and Arizona, had one practice and one game-day skate to prepare for the Blackhawks. ... Vancouver failed to score on a four-minute power play early in the first period when Chicago’s Seth Jones was called for high-sticking. … Chicago center Max Domi was assessed an instigation minor, fighting major and 10-minute misconduct for a fight with Joshua at 8:13 of the second period. ... Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson, who had 14 points in 22 games, has been placed on injured reserve after aggravating a left ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Canucks: At Seattle on Wednesday night.

