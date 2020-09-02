Because of Demko’s dominant performance in net and timely scoring, there will be a Game 6 on Thursday night at Rogers Place. The Canucks joined the Dallas Stars and Philadelphia Flyers as teams down 3-1 this round to force a Game 6.
The winner of this series will face the winner of Stars-Avalanche in the Western Conference final.
FLYERS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT
TORONTO — Scott Laughton scored on a redirect in overtime after Philadelphia blew a late two-goal lead, helping and the Flyers stave off elimination with a win over the Islanders.
Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk scored their first postseason goals after New York went up 1-0 on Josh Bailey’s first-period goal. Matt Niskanen added his first playoff goal early in the third period to put the Flyers up 3-1.
The scrappy Islanders made a big push late, though, tying it on goals by Brock Nelson and Derick Brassard 93 seconds apart.
Laughton redirected Ivan Provorov’s at 12:20 of overtime and Carter Hart stopped 29 shots to pull the Flyers within 3-2 in the best-of-seven second-round series.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots for New York.
Game 6 is Thursday in the Toronto bubble.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.