Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras (46) and Vancouver Canucks' Tucker Poolman (5) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)By Associated PressToday at 5:16 p.m. ESTNEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.Poolman was assessed a match penalty midway through the third period in the Canucks' 7-1 loss in Denver on Thursday night. The suspension will cost Poolman $25,000.Poolman has an assist in 13 games this season.