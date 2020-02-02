The Canucks have gone 13-13-1 away from home. Vancouver has scored 171 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game. Elias Pettersson leads the team with 21.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Vancouver won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 50 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 39 assists. Martin Necas has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Pettersson leads the Canucks with 21 goals and has 53 points. J.T. Miller has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

