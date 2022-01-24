Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey, where she became the first female NHLPA-certified agent in Canada in 2016.
She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, who is with the New York Rangers and was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.
Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.
