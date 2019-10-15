Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 15-21-5 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 224 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and seven shorthanded.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Canucks Injuries: Oscar Fantenberg: out (concussion).
Red Wings Injuries: None listed.
