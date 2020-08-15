The Canucks are 20-14-4 in Western Conference games. Vancouver ranks second in the Western Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.
The Blues are 29-11-6 in conference games. St. Louis has converted on 24.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 49 power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-16 in 68 games this season. Horvat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Vince Dunn leads the Blues with a plus-15 in 71 games this season. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canucks: Averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 7.3 penalties and 18.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
Blues: Averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: Micheal Ferland: out (undisclosed).
Blues: Ivan Barbashev: out (personal).
