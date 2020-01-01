Chicago Blackhawks (18-17-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-15-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Chicago.

The Canucks are 11-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Vancouver ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.6.

The Blackhawks are 11-10-5 in Western Conference play. Chicago has surrendered 22 power-play goals, killing 82.3% of opponent opportunities.

Chicago knocked off Vancouver 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 18 goals, adding 23 assists and collecting 41 points. Brock Boeser has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Dylan Strome leads the Blackhawks with a plus-five in 37 games played this season. Patrick Kane has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Josh Leivo: out (knee).

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.