The Flames are 8-8-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 29, Vancouver won 5-2. Tyler Myers scored a team-high two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-12 in 54 games played this season. Miller has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Tkachuk has collected 43 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Flames. Travis Hamonic has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Oscar Fantenberg: day to day (upper body), Elias Pettersson: day to day (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.