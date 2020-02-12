The Blackhawks are 14-15-6 in Western Conference play. Chicago has converted on 14.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 25 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Vancouver won 7-5. Bo Horvat scored two goals for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-12 in 56 games played this season. Quinn Hughes has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 25 goals and has 69 points. Brandon Saad has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

