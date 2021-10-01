Hamonic signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Canucks in July, but wasn’t in Vancouver when the team opened training camp Sept. 24.
Hamonic had three goals and seven assists in 38 games for Vancouver last season. He has 40 goals and 158 assists in 675 regular-season games in 11 seasons with the New York Islanders, Calgary Flames and Canucks.
Also, the Canucks said they will have fans in Rogers Arena on Sunday for the first time in almost 19 months when they face Winnipeg in a preseason game.
Rogers Arena will operate at 50% capacity for season-ticket holders only and their guests. Spectators must wear masks unless eating and drinking and provide proof of vaccination to enter the building.