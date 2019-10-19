Vancouver went 35-36-11 overall with a 15-20-6 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks allowed 2.9 goals on 31.6 shots per game last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Devils Injuries: None listed.
Canucks Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD