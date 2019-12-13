The Sharks are 11-9-0 in Western Conference games. San Jose serves 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 75 total minutes.

The Canucks are 4-3-1 in division matchups. Vancouver ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.7.

Vancouver defeated San Jose 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2. Elias Pettersson scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 13 goals and has totaled 24 points. Erik Karlsson has totaled one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Pettersson leads the Canucks with 13 goals and has 34 points. J.T. Miller has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Canucks: Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

