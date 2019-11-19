The Canucks are 5-5-3 against conference opponents. Vancouver is eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Elias Pettersson with 0.8.

Dallas defeated Vancouver 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with six goals, adding five assists and recording 11 points. Denis Gurianov has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with nine goals and has recorded 20 points. Pettersson has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Jay Beagle: day to day (undisclosed).

