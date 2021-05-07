Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (25) and Vancouver Canucks’ Zack MacEwen (71) fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 6, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)By Associated Press May 7, 2021 at 9:44 p.m. UTCNEW YORK — Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen was suspended for one game without pay by the NHL on Friday for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.The incident came midway through the second period Thursday night in the Canucks’ 6-3 victory in Edmonton.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe suspension will cost MacEwen $7,112.comment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.